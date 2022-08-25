Battle Damage Electrical Scenario

John Kendrick with Integrated Solutions for Systems (IS4S) works on a computer-aided design model for a removable cover for the Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) camera cables aboard the Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) as part of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. IS4S is one of five additive manufacturing companies the ship’s team asked to find a solution that could be created on site in their portable labs to protect the continually fraying cables. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

