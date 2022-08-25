Battle Damage Electrical Scenario

Yuyi Tsai, electronics engineer with the Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) Remote Control System team at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), demonstrates the wear and tear on the rear cables of the Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) camera, part of the ship’s Compact Tracking Mount, during the Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) at NSWC PHD. The ship’s team asked some of the additive manufacturing portable labs on site for the REPTX event to come up with a removable cover design that would protect the wires and cords so they don’t fray when the Compact Tracking Mount’s canvas cover is regularly removed and reinstalled. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

