Pipe Burst Scenario

From left: Petty Officer 1st Class Josh Miller and Ensign Travis Lewis, both reservists with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program, use Marine Safety Solutions LLC’s Report Deflect Isolate (RDI) Shield, a rapid-deployable spray shield that can be secured to piping systems and equipment to deflect fluid spray into a contained downward stream, during the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, aboard the Self Defense Test Ship at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 25. Fluid leaks aboard a Navy ship might include fuel lines, hydraulic fluid and more, some of which could cause fires in electrical or engine rooms. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

