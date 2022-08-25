From left: Petty Officer 1st Class Josh Miller and Ensign Travis Lewis, both reservists with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program, use Marine Safety Solutions LLC’s Report Deflect Isolate (RDI) Shield, a rapid-deployable spray shield that can be secured to piping systems and equipment to deflect fluid spray into a contained downward stream, during the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, aboard the Self Defense Test Ship at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 25. Fluid leaks aboard a Navy ship might include fuel lines, hydraulic fluid and more, some of which could cause fires in electrical or engine rooms. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)
Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.
NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 18:06
|Photo ID:
|7393426
|VIRIN:
|220825-N-SR235-102
|Resolution:
|5080x3387
|Size:
|856.43 KB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pipe Burst Scenario, by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT