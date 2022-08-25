Pipe Burst Scenario

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    From left: Petty Officer 1st Class Josh Miller and Ensign Travis Lewis, both reservists with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program, use Marine Safety Solutions LLC’s Report Deflect Isolate (RDI) Shield, a rapid-deployable spray shield that can be secured to piping systems and equipment to deflect fluid spray into a contained downward stream, during the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, aboard the Self Defense Test Ship at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 25. Fluid leaks aboard a Navy ship might include fuel lines, hydraulic fluid and more, some of which could cause fires in electrical or engine rooms. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

