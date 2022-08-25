Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Removal of Debris Fouling Propeller and Rudder Demonstration

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Sarcos Mechanical Engineer Parker Hill (left) focuses on a monitor while guiding a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) through an underwater demonstration as Hull Maintenance Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class Remedios Verduzconuñez with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program observes the ROV’s progress on Aug. 25 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. The demonstration aboard the Self Defense Test Ship tested the ROV’s ability to clear a rudder or propeller fouled by debris. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 18:02
    Photo ID: 7393425
    VIRIN: 220825-N-SR235-079
    Resolution: 5080x3387
    Size: 952 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Removal of Debris Fouling Propeller and Rudder Demonstration, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

