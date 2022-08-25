Removal of Debris Fouling Propeller and Rudder Demonstration

Sarcos Mechanical Engineer Parker Hill (left) focuses on a monitor while guiding a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) through an underwater demonstration as Hull Maintenance Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class Remedios Verduzconuñez with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program observes the ROV’s progress on Aug. 25 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. The demonstration aboard the Self Defense Test Ship tested the ROV’s ability to clear a rudder or propeller fouled by debris. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

