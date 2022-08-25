Two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) compete with one another as they work to remove ropes tied between the pier and the Self Defense Test Ship at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 25. The ropes were tied to pier legs to simulate debris fouling the rudder or propeller of a ship. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp. operated the yellow ROV on the left, a VideoRay Defender outfitted with Sapien Sea Class robotic arms. Serco operated the black Revolution ROV on the right. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 18:01 Photo ID: 7393424 VIRIN: 220825-N-SR235-077 Resolution: 5080x3387 Size: 873.12 KB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Removal of Debris Fouling Propeller and Rudder Demonstration, by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.