    Removal of Debris Fouling Propeller and Rudder Demonstration

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) compete with one another as they work to remove ropes tied between the pier and the Self Defense Test Ship at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 25. The ropes were tied to pier legs to simulate debris fouling the rudder or propeller of a ship. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp. operated the yellow ROV on the left, a VideoRay Defender outfitted with Sapien Sea Class robotic arms. Serco operated the black Revolution ROV on the right. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 18:01
    Photo ID: 7393424
    VIRIN: 220825-N-SR235-077
    Resolution: 5080x3387
    Size: 873.12 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Removal of Debris Fouling Propeller and Rudder Demonstration, by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

