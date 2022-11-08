Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    POGO: The Northernmost Space Force Satellite Control Network site [Image 1 of 2]

    POGO: The Northernmost Space Force Satellite Control Network site

    THULE AIR BASE, GREENLAND

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Space Base Delta 1

    THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – U.S. Space Force Sgt. Maxwell Schute, 23rd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 1 contract officer representative, is responsible for verifying all data captured at the Polar Orbiting Geophysical Observatory on Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 11, 2022. POGO’s primary duty is to provide telemetry, tracking and commanding operations to the United States and allied government satellite programs. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 10:18
    Photo ID: 7392560
    VIRIN: 220811-X-JY979-0001
    Resolution: 5719x3906
    Size: 15.88 MB
    Location: THULE AIR BASE, GL
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POGO: The Northernmost Space Force Satellite Control Network site [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jared Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    POGO: The Northernmost Space Force Satellite Control Network site
    POGO: The Northernmost Space Force Satellite Control Network site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #United States Space Force #Greenland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT