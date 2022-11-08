POGO: The Northernmost Space Force Satellite Control Network site

THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – U.S. Space Force Sgt. Maxwell Schute, 23rd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 1 contract officer representative, is responsible for verifying all data captured at the Polar Orbiting Geophysical Observatory on Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 11, 2022. POGO’s primary duty is to provide telemetry, tracking and commanding operations to the United States and allied government satellite programs. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

