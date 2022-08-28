Gen. Charles A. Flynn, U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, presents University of Hawaii Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps Cadet Maria Banaza, also a U.S. Army Reserve unit supply specialist and UH - West Oahu student, with a medallion for earning the 15th Annual Nainoa Hoe Scholarship of Honor award Aug. 28 during a special military polo event held at the Honolulu Polo Club. The scholarship honors the legacy of service of 1LT Nainoa Hoe, the son of Mr. Allen Hoe, HPC president. Hoe was a UH ROTC graduate and member of the 25th Infantry Division. He was killed in action in January 2005 in Iraq.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2022 23:41
|Photo ID:
|7392033
|VIRIN:
|220828-A-QK219-0001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|307.1 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Annual Nainoa Hoe Scholarship of Honor award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT