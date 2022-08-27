Brown: “The National Guard … truly at the heart of it all.”

“The National Guard is critical to our nation’s defense," Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chief of staff of the Air Force, told National Guard leaders gathered in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2022. "You have unmatched experience, expertise, and unique mission sets … gained from your dual civilian-military identities, and share them with our active component counterparts, and with our allies and partners." (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

