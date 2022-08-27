Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brown: "The National Guard … truly at the heart of it all."

    Brown: “The National Guard … truly at the heart of it all.”

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    "The National Guard is critical to our nation's defense," Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chief of staff of the Air Force, told National Guard leaders gathered in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2022. "You have unmatched experience, expertise, and unique mission sets … gained from your dual civilian-military identities, and share them with our active component counterparts, and with our allies and partners." (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brown: "The National Guard … truly at the heart of it all.", by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brown: &ldquo;The National Guard &hellip; truly at the heart of it all.&rdquo;

