Date Taken: 08.27.2022 Date Posted: 08.28.2022 20:14 Photo ID: 7391860 VIRIN: 220827-Z-DZ751-2850 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.99 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US

Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, McConville: “We can’t do what we do as an Army without the National Guard”, by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.