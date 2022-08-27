“Every time we have asked, the National Guard has been ‘Always Ready, Always There’," Army Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, told National Guard leaders meeting in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)
McConville: “We can’t do what we do as an Army without the National Guard”
