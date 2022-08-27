Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConville: “We can’t do what we do as an Army without the National Guard”

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    “Every time we have asked, the National Guard has been ‘Always Ready, Always There’," Army Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, told National Guard leaders meeting in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 20:14
    Photo ID: 7391860
    VIRIN: 220827-Z-DZ751-2850
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    McConville: &ldquo;We can&rsquo;t do what we do as an Army without the National Guard&rdquo;

    JCS
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    CSA
    National Guard
    NGAUS
    James McConville

