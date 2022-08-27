The Marne Report- Hunting and Fishing from A to Z

With more than 270,000 acres of land, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River. In addition to daily military training operations, our land is also available for the community to enjoy various outdoor recreation activities such as hunting and fishing. On this week’s edition of the Marne Report podcast, Kevin and Molly sit down with several subject matter experts from across the garrison to learn about how to recreate on the installation while abiding by the regulations put in place to keep our community safe. Take a listen to this marathon podcast on your favorite streaming platform, today!

