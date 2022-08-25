USS Forrest Sherman Underway Operations

220825-N-DH616-0013 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 25, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Garett Weihert mounts the long-range night vision system on the bridge wing of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).
|08.25.2022
|08.27.2022 07:12
|7391126
|220825-N-DH616-0013
|3000x1998
|742.59 KB
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|4
|0
