220825-N-DH616-0010 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 25, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Elias Paulk, Chaplain assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), gives the evening prayer over the general announcing system. Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.27.2022 07:08 Photo ID: 7391124 VIRIN: 220825-N-DH616-0010 Resolution: 3000x2318 Size: 3.87 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Forrest Sherman Underway Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.