    Gaining military medical experience in Hoopa

    HOOPA, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Lt. Col. Kristin Porter 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Army Reserve dentists from the 185th Dental Company, Garden Grove, Calif., provide support to the Hoopa Valley Tribe during an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission in Hoopa, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022.

    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 17:46
    Location: HOOPA, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining military medical experience in Hoopa, by LTC Kristin Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve Command
    Army Medicine
    624th Regional Support Group
    USArmyReserve
    IRTsWin

