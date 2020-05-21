Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Immunization Awareness Month: Keep on Track with Vaccines

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    National Immunization Awareness Month is observed annually to encourage people to keep children up to date with their immunizations as kids head back to school. Adults are also urged to catch up on their vaccines if they are behind on them. "Immunizations are generally regarded as the safest and most effective way to prevent infectious diseases," state Walter Reed National Military Medical Center health-care providers.

