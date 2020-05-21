National Immunization Awareness Month is observed annually to encourage people to keep children up to date with their immunizations as kids head back to school. Adults are also urged to catch up on their vaccines if they are behind on them. "Immunizations are generally regarded as the safest and most effective way to prevent infectious diseases," state Walter Reed National Military Medical Center health-care providers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 12:53 Photo ID: 7389971 VIRIN: 220826-D-AB123-1001 Resolution: 2585x2680 Size: 1.04 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Immunization Awareness Month: Keep on Track with Vaccines, by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.