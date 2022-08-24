U.S. Army Pfc. Jennifer Cortez, a Colton, California native, is a Soldier, sister, and daughter. As an infantryman assigned to Killer Troop, Thunder Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment, she carries the torch further for women in combat roles. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 11:50
|Photo ID:
|7389785
|VIRIN:
|220824-A-WF617-962
|Resolution:
|1433x2952
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|COLTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
