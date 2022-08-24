Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jennifer Cortez

    Jennifer Cortez

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jennifer Cortez, a Colton, California native, is a Soldier, sister, and daughter. As an infantryman assigned to Killer Troop, Thunder Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment, she carries the torch further for women in combat roles. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 11:50
    Photo ID: 7389785
    VIRIN: 220824-A-WF617-962
    Resolution: 1433x2952
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: COLTON, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jennifer Cortez, by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Texas
    III Corps
    Phantom Warriors
    3CR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT