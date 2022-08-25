A Woman in the Fight

U.S. Marines around the Corps are notorious for their leadership and contributions to their fields of occupation. For Sgt. Emma C. Fussner, the Corps has provided her the challenge to stand out amongst her peers and lead in new environments.

Fussner, a native to Cleveland, Ohio, enlisted in the Marine Corps September of 2017 and was stationed at 9th Engineer Support Battalion and deployed with 3rd Maintenance Battalion prior to accepting orders to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit in 2021 where she now resides.

“I work as a Motor Transport Mechanic for the 31st MEU,” said Fussner, “I also hold the billets of platoon sergeant, training noncommissioned officer, command element martial arts instructor, and in regards to maintenance, I am quality control, calibrations, layettes and tool room supervisor.“

On top of her billets and responsibilities as a Motor-T Mechanic, Fussner also organizes and instructs Marines in MCMAP courses underway.

“I chose to be a Martial Arts Instructor because I’ve had great experiences with the [Marine Corps Martial Arts Program] and it made me want to not only better my own capabilities but be able to teach others and inspire others the same way MCMAP inspired me.”

“My true passion is going above and beyond for those around me,” said Fussner, “as well as showing other Marines that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.”

According to Fussner, she has trained 500 Marines in MCMAP, was a meritorious sergeant, and had the opportunity to directly mentor and guide Marines under her supervision.

“Platoon Sergeant is an all day job along with being a training NCO,” said Fussner, “I am responsible for the growth, well-being, and discipline of my Marines along with their welfare.”

Fussner’s favorite aspect of the Marine Corps as a whole is the vast amount of people she can reach while having the ability to change their lives for the better.

“Through my work I am able to help others and set the example,” said Fussner, “I enjoy challenging myself and pushing limits that I never thought were possible before, and that in itself is contagious to others.”

Fussner continues to see her future within the Marine Corps. Her next personal challenges are to become a Drill Instructor and Martial Arts Instructor Trainor.

