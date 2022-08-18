AFSOC AC-130J Live-Fire Training

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii (Aug. 18, 2022) U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan Whitehead, 17th Special Operations Squadron (17th SOS) AC-130J Ghostrider gunship pilot, flies over the Pōhakuloa Training Area in Hilo, Hawaii, during a close-air-support live-fire exercise Aug. 18, 2022. The primary missions of the AC-130J are close-air support, air interdiction, and armed reconnaissance. The close-air-support missions include troops in contact, convoy escort, and point-air defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe) (This photo has been blurred for operational security purposes.)

