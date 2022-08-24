Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Damage Flood Simulation

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Josh Miller (left) and Ensign Travis Lewis, reservists with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program, run through a flood simulation aboard the Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) Aug. 24 as part of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). In this simulation, an enemy torpedo causes a 4-foot vertical gash and a 12-inch diameter hole in the ship’s hull, and the openings must be quickly covered before the compartment fills with water. High-powered magnets provided by Ted Brooks from Maglogix (background), a mattress from a sailor’s bunk, straps and wood boards are used to cover the gash, while magnets, straps, a trash can and a rubber pad are used to seal the hole. The entire temporary repair took no more than seven minutes. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 20:13
    Photo ID: 7388653
    VIRIN: 220824-N-HH412-006
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Damage Flood Simulation, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

