Battle Damage Flood Simulation

Petty Officer 2nd Class Josh Miller (left) and Ensign Travis Lewis, reservists with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program, run through a flood simulation aboard the Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) Aug. 24 as part of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). In this simulation, an enemy torpedo causes a 4-foot vertical gash and a 12-inch diameter hole in the ship’s hull, and the openings must be quickly covered before the compartment fills with water. High-powered magnets provided by Ted Brooks from Maglogix (background), a mattress from a sailor’s bunk, straps and wood boards are used to cover the gash, while magnets, straps, a trash can and a rubber pad are used to seal the hole. The entire temporary repair took no more than seven minutes. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

