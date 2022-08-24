Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Damage Flood Simulation

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Parthasarathi Kar with Cisco Systems Inc. (left) helps Petty Officer 2nd Class Josh Miller adjust an augmented reality (AR) headset for a flooding simulation aboard the Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) Aug. 24, as part of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX. Observing is Ensign Travis Lewis, the scenario lead who also is a civilian employee with Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center. Both reservists are with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program. As part of the interior flood scenario, Cicso Systems set up a battle damage control center with a laptop connected to the AR headset worn by the battle damage inspector. Battle damage team members sign into a virtual room via their own devices such as mobile phones, where they can chat and share photos and videos in real time. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

