    Battle Damage Flood Simulation

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    United Kingdom (UK) Royal Navy Cmdr. Derek Powles (left) watches as Ted Brooks with Maglogix Inc. and Petty Officer 2nd Class Josh Miller with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program run through a flooding simulation in which water hypothetically breaches an interior hatch during the Aug. 24 Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, aboard the Self Defense Test Ship at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). Miller uses two high-powered magnets, placed against the wall above and below the hatch, and slips in a metal unistrut to brace the door. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

