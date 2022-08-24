Wayne Brown, director of sales and business development for Savox Communications Inc. of Omaha, Nebraska, shows Electronics Technician Craig Grigson, a reservist with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program, how to use his company’s wired communication device on the bow of the Self Defense Test Ship, Aug. 24. Brown brought his battle damage communications equipment, which uses a headset, a battery-powered box and an up to 1,300-foot cable that can be run almost the entire length of the ship, to the Navy’s Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, held at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). In the event of a loss of communication or power aboard a ship, the operator can use the headset and cable topside to communicate with up to six additional Sailors below. The equipment also has a throat mic adapter that sailors could use if they are wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus should there be poor air quality below decks. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.25.2022 20:02 Photo ID: 7388644 VIRIN: 220824-N-HH412-001 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.24 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle Damage Communications Demonstration, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.