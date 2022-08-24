Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Augmented Reality Demonstration

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Jacob Yates (foreground left), a mechanical engineer with Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Keyport Division, tries out an augmented reality headset made by Pleasanton, California company Klatt Works as Edward Riehle of Klatt Works (far right) explains how the headset can be used for Navy maintenance and repair functions. The device allows the user to read instruction manuals and more through the viewer. Listening to Riehle are Naval Acquisition Development Program employees from NUWC Keyport Division (background, from left) Max Larsen, Naomi Kitowski and Shawn Stainsby, who were visiting Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) Aug. 24 as part of the Navy’s first-ever Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, event. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

