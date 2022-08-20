Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SHARP supports KU’s sexual assault prevention training

    SHARP supports KU’s sexual assault prevention training

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Dr. Scotti Vail and Lt. Col. Craig Arnold, with the Fort Leavenworth SHARP Program, teach fraternity members about sexual violence prevention during the University of Kansas’ Jayhawk Give A Flock sexual violence prevention training Aug. 20 on the KU campus in Lawrence, Kan. (Photo by Marvin Lockett II/Fort Leavenworth SHARP Program)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.25.2022 13:00
    Photo ID: 7387851
    VIRIN: 220820-A-GJ885-001
    Resolution: 720x455
    Size: 344.42 KB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHARP supports KU’s sexual assault prevention training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SHARP supports KU&rsquo;s sexual assault prevention training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    SHARP

    Fort Leavenworth

    TAGS

    SHARP
    Fort Leavenworth
    Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT