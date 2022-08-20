Dr. Scotti Vail and Lt. Col. Craig Arnold, with the Fort Leavenworth SHARP Program, teach fraternity members about sexual violence prevention during the University of Kansas’ Jayhawk Give A Flock sexual violence prevention training Aug. 20 on the KU campus in Lawrence, Kan. (Photo by Marvin Lockett II/Fort Leavenworth SHARP Program)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 13:00
|Photo ID:
|7387851
|VIRIN:
|220820-A-GJ885-001
|Resolution:
|720x455
|Size:
|344.42 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SHARP supports KU’s sexual assault prevention training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SHARP supports KU’s sexual assault prevention training
SHARP
Fort Leavenworth
LEAVE A COMMENT