    21st TSC spouse sponsors pay it forward and gain volunteer work experience

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Natalie Weaver 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The Soldier Family Readiness Support Group from 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command meets to discuss the Spouse Sponsorship Program and related topics on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, August 24, 2022. The Spouse Sponsorship Program provides 21st TSC STB spouses a sense of belonging and connection before, during, and after arrival.

