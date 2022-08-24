The Soldier Family Readiness Support Group from 21st Special Troops Battalion, 21st Theater Sustainment Command meets to discuss the Spouse Sponsorship Program and related topics on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, August 24, 2022. The Spouse Sponsorship Program provides 21st TSC STB spouses a sense of belonging and connection before, during, and after arrival.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 09:43
|Photo ID:
|7387346
|VIRIN:
|220824-A-NH708-552
|Resolution:
|4181x2787
|Size:
|935.4 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC spouse sponsors pay it forward and gain volunteer work experience, by Natalie Weaver
21st TSC spouse sponsors pay it forward and gain volunteer work experience
