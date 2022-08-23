Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Conducts Fifth Sentinel Shield Exercise with IMSC

    ARABIAN GULF

    08.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220823-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 23, 2022) Royal Bahrain Naval Force patrol boat RBNS Ahmed Al-Fateh (P20) sails in the Arabian Gulf during exercise Sentinel Shield, Aug. 23. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Electronics Technician 1st Class Jason Pickens)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Conducts Fifth Sentinel Shield Exercise with IMSC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    IMSC
    Sentinel Shield

