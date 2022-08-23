220823-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 23, 2022) Royal Bahrain Naval Force patrol boat RBNS Ahmed Al-Fateh (P20) sails in the Arabian Gulf during exercise Sentinel Shield, Aug. 23. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Electronics Technician 1st Class Jason Pickens)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2022 05:12
|Photo ID:
|7387130
|VIRIN:
|220823-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|2921x1558
|Size:
|783.35 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Conducts Fifth Sentinel Shield Exercise with IMSC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bahrain Conducts Fifth Sentinel Shield Exercise with IMSC
