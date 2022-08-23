Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corrosion-Measuring Robot

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Ed Bryner and Kyler Chrestay with Gecko Robotics Inc. use yellow chalk to mark the distance the company's Toka 4 ultrasonic robot will travel to measure corrosion on the deckplate of the Self Defense Test Ship at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) for the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, event on Aug. 23. The robot can determine the deckplate’s density using ultrasonic thickness measurements. The crawling robot adheres to the surface of ferrous metal using rare earth magnetic wheels, which allow the robot to also “crawl” up vertical structures. (U.S. Navy Photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corrosion-Measuring Robot, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

