Corrosion-Measuring Robot

Ed Bryner and Kyler Chrestay with Gecko Robotics Inc. use yellow chalk to mark the distance the company's Toka 4 ultrasonic robot will travel to measure corrosion on the deckplate of the Self Defense Test Ship at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) for the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, event on Aug. 23. The robot can determine the deckplate’s density using ultrasonic thickness measurements. The crawling robot adheres to the surface of ferrous metal using rare earth magnetic wheels, which allow the robot to also “crawl” up vertical structures. (U.S. Navy Photo by Dana Rene White/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

