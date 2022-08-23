Inspection Robot Demonstration

From left: Field Engineer Weston Bushyeager with Pittsburg-based Gecko Robotics Inc., Machinists Mate First Class David Wayne, Kyler Chrestay, field service engineering program manager with Gecko Robotics, and Hull Maintenance Technician First Class Seng Vang calibrate the company’s Toka 4 ultrasonic inspection robot aboard the Self Defense Test Ship as part of the Navy’s Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). As the robot moves, continuous data readings are captured to show the thickness of the deckplate and how much deterioration has taken place from corrosion and other wear and tear. The robot inspective system extracts thousands of ultrasonic readings per second. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

