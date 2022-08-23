Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Repair Robot Demonstration

    Repair Robot Demonstration

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Team members from Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp. prep the Guardian DX Teleoperated Dexterous Robot for an upcoming scenario on the bow of the Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) Aug. 23, while Lt. Cmdr. Tanya McNight (right) from the Engineering Duty Officers School at Naval Base Ventura County looks on. The Salt Lake City-based company was aboard the SDTS as part of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, event at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). The remote-controlled robot mimics the upper body of a human being and can lift up to 200 pounds. It can be mounted to a variety of mobile bases to access hard-to-reach elevated areas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 22:12
    Photo ID: 7386955
    VIRIN: 220823-N-HH412-003
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Repair Robot Demonstration, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT