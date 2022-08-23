Repair Robot Demonstration

Team members from Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corp. prep the Guardian DX Teleoperated Dexterous Robot for an upcoming scenario on the bow of the Self Defense Test Ship (SDTS) Aug. 23, while Lt. Cmdr. Tanya McNight (right) from the Engineering Duty Officers School at Naval Base Ventura County looks on. The Salt Lake City-based company was aboard the SDTS as part of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, event at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). The remote-controlled robot mimics the upper body of a human being and can lift up to 200 pounds. It can be mounted to a variety of mobile bases to access hard-to-reach elevated areas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Dana Rene White/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

