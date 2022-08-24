Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Staff Sgt. Dustin Hadsock from the 81st Security Forces Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As a military working dog handler, Hadsock is dedicated to the mission and provides Keesler Air Force Base with prompt 24/7 military working dog explosive detection capabilities, as well as detecting and deterring any unauthorized access onto the installation. Additionally, he is responsible for
    strengthening our community ties by assisting in over 72 military working dog demonstrations and educating over 15,000 military and civilian personnel. Finally, Hadsock provided protection to the President by supporting the United States Secret Service with explosive detection capabilities at four different locations and searching over
    250 vehicles, 15 buildings and three miles of route clearance, ultimately resulting in his section being recognized as the unit’s Team of the 2nd Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

