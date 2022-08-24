Let's give Staff Sgt. Dustin Hadsock from the 81st Security Forces Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As a military working dog handler, Hadsock is dedicated to the mission and provides Keesler Air Force Base with prompt 24/7 military working dog explosive detection capabilities, as well as detecting and deterring any unauthorized access onto the installation. Additionally, he is responsible for

strengthening our community ties by assisting in over 72 military working dog demonstrations and educating over 15,000 military and civilian personnel. Finally, Hadsock provided protection to the President by supporting the United States Secret Service with explosive detection capabilities at four different locations and searching over

250 vehicles, 15 buildings and three miles of route clearance, ultimately resulting in his section being recognized as the unit’s Team of the 2nd Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

