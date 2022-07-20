JRTC Medivac

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter evacuates a Soldier assigned to the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team suffering a heat injury on July 20, 2022, during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center Fort Polk Louisiana. The Soldier made a full recovery and was able to return to duty. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Walter H. Lowell) photo edited for color correction and cropped.
|07.20.2022
|08.24.2022 13:53
|FORT POLK, LA, US
