    JRTC Medivac

    JRTC Medivac

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Walter Lowell 

    106th Public Affairs Detachment

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter evacuates a Soldier assigned to the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team suffering a heat injury on July 20, 2022, during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center Fort Polk Louisiana. The Soldier made a full recovery and was able to return to duty. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Walter H. Lowell) photo edited for color correction and cropped.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022
    Photo ID: 7386323
    VIRIN: 220720-Z-JS625-003
    Resolution: 500x333
    Size: 91.91 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC Medivac, by SSG Walter Lowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Training
    Aviation

