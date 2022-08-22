Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan Tuesday: A1C Nathan Wong

    Titan Tuesday: A1C Nathan Wong

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Nathan Wong, a technician assigned to the 39th Communications Squadron, poses for a Titan Tuesday photo on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 22, 2022. Wong is currently attending First Term Airman Course and was selected to be highlighted by his instructors for his work as class leader. Titan Tuesday is an ongoing photo series where individuals throughout Incirlik AB are highlighted for their outstanding leadership, performance and accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2022 06:36
    Photo ID: 7385508
    VIRIN: 220822-F-DR389-1001
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Turkey
    FTAC
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Titan Tuesday

