Airman 1st Class Nathan Wong, a technician assigned to the 39th Communications Squadron, poses for a Titan Tuesday photo on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 22, 2022. Wong is currently attending First Term Airman Course and was selected to be highlighted by his instructors for his work as class leader. Titan Tuesday is an ongoing photo series where individuals throughout Incirlik AB are highlighted for their outstanding leadership, performance and accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.24.2022 06:36 Photo ID: 7385508 VIRIN: 220822-F-DR389-1001 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 3.24 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Titan Tuesday: A1C Nathan Wong, by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.