332 AEW Munitions Test

U.S. Air Force tactical air controllers with the 332d Aerial Expeditionary Wing and joint tactical controllers with the Army and Navy conduct munitions tests at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, August 19, 2022. In this exercise they designated targets and guided attacks from two F-15 Strike Eagles and an AC-130 gunship. Long exposure photos. (U.S. Air Force photo by: Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)

