The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew arrives in Manus, Papua New Guinea, on Aug. 14, 2022, from Guam as part of a patrol headed south to assist partner nations in upholding and asserting their sovereignty while protecting U.S. national interests. The U.S. Coast Guard is participating with partners to support the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency-led Operation Island Chief and the larger Operation Blue Pacific through patrols in the Western Pacific in August and September 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by SW3 Victor Villanueva, NMCB-FOUR)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 21:08 Photo ID: 7385073 VIRIN: 220814-G-G0020-247 Resolution: 1600x900 Size: 475.07 KB Location: MANUS ISLAND, PG Hometown: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew arrives to Papua New Guinea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.