    The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew arrives to Papua New Guinea

    MANUS ISLAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew arrives in Manus, Papua New Guinea, on Aug. 14, 2022, from Guam as part of a patrol headed south to assist partner nations in upholding and asserting their sovereignty while protecting U.S. national interests. The U.S. Coast Guard is participating with partners to support the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency-led Operation Island Chief and the larger Operation Blue Pacific through patrols in the Western Pacific in August and September 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by SW3 Victor Villanueva, NMCB-FOUR)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 21:08
    Photo ID: 7385073
    VIRIN: 220814-G-G0020-247
    Resolution: 1600x900
    Size: 475.07 KB
    Location: MANUS ISLAND, PG 
    Hometown: SANTA RITA, GU
    U.S. Coast Guard participating in Operation Island Chief, Operation Blue Pacific 2022

    FRC
    PNG
    IUUF
    Op Blue Pacific

