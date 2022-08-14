The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew arrives to Papua New Guinea

The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew arrives in Manus, Papua New Guinea, on Aug. 14, 2022, from Guam as part of a patrol headed south to assist partner nations in upholding and asserting their sovereignty while protecting U.S. national interests. The U.S. Coast Guard is participating with partners to support the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency-led Operation Island Chief and the larger Operation Blue Pacific through patrols in the Western Pacific in August and September 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by SW3 Victor Villanueva, NMCB-FOUR)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 21:08
|Photo ID:
|7385073
|VIRIN:
|220814-G-G0020-247
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|475.07 KB
|Location:
|MANUS ISLAND, PG
|Hometown:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Coast Guard participating in Operation Island Chief, Operation Blue Pacific 2022
