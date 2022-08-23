The ayes have it...Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Genesis De Jesus assigned to
NHB/NMRTC Bremerton's Ophthalmology Clinic/Eye Surgery Clinic, preps for
another busy day which saw the surgical specialty clinic hold over 4,800
appointments and perform nearly 200 operations last year alone. With August
recognized as National Eye Exam Month, command optometrists like Lt. Cmdr.
Michael Buyske stress the need for everyone to focus on their ocular health
(Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs
officer).
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7384876
|VIRIN:
|220823-N-HU933-0206
|Resolution:
|5938x3876
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Don’t Blindside Your Ocular Health, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
