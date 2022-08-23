Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don't Blindside Your Ocular Health

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    The ayes have it...Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Genesis De Jesus assigned to
    NHB/NMRTC Bremerton's Ophthalmology Clinic/Eye Surgery Clinic, preps for
    another busy day which saw the surgical specialty clinic hold over 4,800
    appointments and perform nearly 200 operations last year alone. With August
    recognized as National Eye Exam Month, command optometrists like Lt. Cmdr.
    Michael Buyske stress the need for everyone to focus on their ocular health
    (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs
    officer).

    Don&rsquo;t Blindside Your Ocular Health

    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    national eye exam month
    nmrtc bremerton

