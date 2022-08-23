The ayes have it...Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Genesis De Jesus assigned to

NHB/NMRTC Bremerton's Ophthalmology Clinic/Eye Surgery Clinic, preps for

another busy day which saw the surgical specialty clinic hold over 4,800

appointments and perform nearly 200 operations last year alone. With August

recognized as National Eye Exam Month, command optometrists like Lt. Cmdr.

Michael Buyske stress the need for everyone to focus on their ocular health

(Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs

officer).

Date Taken: 08.23.2022 Location: BREMERTON, WA, US This work, Don't Blindside Your Ocular Health, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS