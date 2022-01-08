Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marcus Giddings: Yuma Test Center Mission Employee of the Third Quarter

    Marcus Giddings: Yuma Test Center Mission Employee of the Third Quarter

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Yuma Test Center leadership recently named Marcus Giddings the Mission Employee of the Third Quarter for his work as a test officer in combat systems.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 17:50
    Photo ID: 7384793
    VIRIN: 220801-O-WH463-749
    Resolution: 1275x1650
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marcus Giddings: Yuma Test Center Mission Employee of the Third Quarter, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marcus Giddings: Yuma Test Center Mission Employee of the Third Quarter

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    YPG
    YTC
    Yuma Test Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT