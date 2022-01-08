Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2022 17:50 Photo ID: 7384793 VIRIN: 220801-O-WH463-749 Resolution: 1275x1650 Size: 1.66 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Marcus Giddings: Yuma Test Center Mission Employee of the Third Quarter, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.