REPTX 2022 Launches

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) Research Manager Jason Bickford (left) chats with NSWC PHD Commanding Officer Capt. Andrew Hoffman during the opening day of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, on Aug. 22. The two-week event is sponsored by Naval Sea Systems Command and hosted by NSWC PHD, with several technology demonstrations scheduled to take place aboard the command’s Self Defense Test Ship, seen in the background. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

