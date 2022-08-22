Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REPTX 2022 Launches

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) Research Manager Jason Bickford (left) chats with NSWC PHD Commanding Officer Capt. Andrew Hoffman during the opening day of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, on Aug. 22. The two-week event is sponsored by Naval Sea Systems Command and hosted by NSWC PHD, with several technology demonstrations scheduled to take place aboard the command’s Self Defense Test Ship, seen in the background. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 15:03
    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

