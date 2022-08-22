REPTX Kick-Off Ceremony

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Commanding Officer Capt. Andrew Hoffman makes opening remarks during day one of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, on Aug. 22. The two-week event invites companies and academic labs from around the country to showcase their technologies that could tackle real-world fleet maintenance challenges, including assessing and repairing potential battle damage. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)
08.22.2022
08.23.2022
|7384553
|220822-N-HH412-0007
|2338x3600
|3.05 MB
PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|3
|0
