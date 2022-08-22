Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REPTX Kick-Off Ceremony

    REPTX Kick-Off Ceremony

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Commanding Officer Capt. Andrew Hoffman makes opening remarks during day one of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, on Aug. 22. The two-week event invites companies and academic labs from around the country to showcase their technologies that could tackle real-world fleet maintenance challenges, including assessing and repairing potential battle damage. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 15:01
    Photo ID: 7384553
    VIRIN: 220822-N-HH412-0007
    Resolution: 2338x3600
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REPTX Kick-Off Ceremony, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT