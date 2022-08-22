Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle Damage Electrical Demonstration

    Battle Damage Electrical Demonstration

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    From left: Navy Senior Chief Brandon Haschke and Senior Logistician Ben Ellis with Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Keyport Division look on as Allan Lahti and Dewey Klaphake of McNally Industries LLC explain how their electrical capstan tool, which is essentially a portable winch system, can be used to pull a damaged electrical cable located inside a Navy ship down for repairs and then reinstall it. A team from the Grantsburg, Wisconsin-based company was at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 22 as part of the Repair Technology Exercise, also known as REPTX, sponsored by Naval Sea Systems Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 14:54
    Photo ID: 7384550
    VIRIN: 220822-N-HH412-0005
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Damage Electrical Demonstration, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT