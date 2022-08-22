Battle Damage Electrical Demonstration

From left: Navy Senior Chief Brandon Haschke and Senior Logistician Ben Ellis with Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Keyport Division look on as Allan Lahti and Dewey Klaphake of McNally Industries LLC explain how their electrical capstan tool, which is essentially a portable winch system, can be used to pull a damaged electrical cable located inside a Navy ship down for repairs and then reinstall it. A team from the Grantsburg, Wisconsin-based company was at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 22 as part of the Repair Technology Exercise, also known as REPTX, sponsored by Naval Sea Systems Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

