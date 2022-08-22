Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage to Superstructure Equipment Demonstration

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Navy Senior Chief Craig Grigson (left) watches as Electronics Technician Lucas Young uses a laser ablation device to remove rust and corrosion from a metal plate, while Don Sprentall, managing member of SurClean Inc. of Brownsburg, Indiana, supervises. The demonstration was part of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, event at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.23.2022 14:51
    Photo ID: 7384545
    VIRIN: 220822-N-HH412-0004
    Resolution: 3600x2165
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

