Damage to Superstructure Equipment Demonstration

Navy Senior Chief Craig Grigson (left) watches as Electronics Technician Lucas Young uses a laser ablation device to remove rust and corrosion from a metal plate, while Don Sprentall, managing member of SurClean Inc. of Brownsburg, Indiana, supervises. The demonstration was part of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, event at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US