    Lajes Field gains outstanding Airman

    LAJES FIELD, PORTUGAL

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Thao, 65th Air Base Squadron network operations technician, poses for a photo at Lajes Field, Portugal, Aug. 19, 2022. Thao was recently selected as one of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for various accomplishments such as installing a $1.2 million virtual desktop infrastructure system, creating a mock Senior Airman below-the-zone board and contributing to five Airmen’s promotions, and teaching resilience classes at the Schriever Space Force Base First Term Airmen Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lajes Field gains outstanding Airman, by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    RAB
    12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year

