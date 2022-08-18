Lajes Field gains outstanding Airman

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Thao, 65th Air Base Squadron network operations technician, poses for a photo at Lajes Field, Portugal, Aug. 19, 2022. Thao was recently selected as one of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year for various accomplishments such as installing a $1.2 million virtual desktop infrastructure system, creating a mock Senior Airman below-the-zone board and contributing to five Airmen’s promotions, and teaching resilience classes at the Schriever Space Force Base First Term Airmen Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

