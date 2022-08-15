Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    64th AGRS train over NTTR

    64th AGRS train over NTTR

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range during a routine training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 15, 2022. The principal testament to the value of the aggressor program is the consistent dominance of the U.S. Air Force during recent conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 17:48
    Photo ID: 7383038
    VIRIN: 220815-F-LY743-1123
    Resolution: 5964x3968
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 64th AGRS train over NTTR, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    NTTR
    AGRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT