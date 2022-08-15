F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range during a routine training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 15, 2022. The principal testament to the value of the aggressor program is the consistent dominance of the U.S. Air Force during recent conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
This work, 64th AGRS train over NTTR, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
