    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETC Diver VR Simulation

    NETC Diver VR Simulation

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Lt. Cmdr. Ben O'neill, right, assigned to the Naval Education and Training Command's (NETC) Command at Sea Training Department office, participates in a virtual reality diver simulation at NETC headquarters in Pensacola, Florida, August 19, 2022. Leaders from Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, including Chief Warrant Officer James Dertilis, left, visited NETC as part of an extended reality (XR) training device discussion with NETC leadership. Ready Relevant Learning is delivering modernized content in support of transformational changes to the when, how and where the Navy trains Sailors, and as part of that process, NETC continues to evaluate the potential uses of technology like XR to supplement training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 13:23
    Photo ID: 7382397
    VIRIN: 220819-N-YW264-1007
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 928.32 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC Diver VR Simulation, by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NETC
    US Navy
    YW264

