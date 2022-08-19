NETC Diver VR Simulation

Lt. Cmdr. Ben O'neill, right, assigned to the Naval Education and Training Command's (NETC) Command at Sea Training Department office, participates in a virtual reality diver simulation at NETC headquarters in Pensacola, Florida, August 19, 2022. Leaders from Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, including Chief Warrant Officer James Dertilis, left, visited NETC as part of an extended reality (XR) training device discussion with NETC leadership. Ready Relevant Learning is delivering modernized content in support of transformational changes to the when, how and where the Navy trains Sailors, and as part of that process, NETC continues to evaluate the potential uses of technology like XR to supplement training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

