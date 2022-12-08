Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Allies Refuge anniversary: McConnell Captain recalls deployment

    Operation Allies Refuge anniversary: McConnell Captain recalls deployment

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Captain Adam Solomon, 22nd Operations Support Squadron airfield operations flight commander, poses for a photo Aug. 12, 2022 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. In August 2021, Solomon was forward deployed to Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), Afghanistan, where he spent 10 days controlling the airfield during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 11:34
    Photo ID: 7382216
    VIRIN: 220812-F-EV810-1024
    Resolution: 5410x3600
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge anniversary: McConnell Captain recalls deployment, by A1C Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation Allies Refuge anniversary: McConnell Captain recalls deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kabul
    Air Mobility Command
    Humanitarian
    Afghanistan
    OAR
    Operation Allies Refuge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT