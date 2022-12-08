Operation Allies Refuge anniversary: McConnell Captain recalls deployment

Captain Adam Solomon, 22nd Operations Support Squadron airfield operations flight commander, poses for a photo Aug. 12, 2022 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. In August 2021, Solomon was forward deployed to Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), Afghanistan, where he spent 10 days controlling the airfield during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)

