Antiterrorism Awareness Month is a time to encourage Soldiers, Civilians, contractors and the public to stay aware of extremism, insider threats and vulnerabilities. (U.S. Army graphic)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 10:15
|Photo ID:
|7382037
|VIRIN:
|220822-A-A4479-001
|Resolution:
|512x512
|Size:
|69.23 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Antiterrorism Awareness Month encourages everyone to be aware, vigilant, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Antiterrorism Awareness Month encourages everyone to be aware, vigilant
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT