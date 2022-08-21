Guam Guard Welcomes STARBASE Students

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Celso Leonen, center, and Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui, right, welcome students to a new school year at Starbase Guam at the Guam National Guard Barrigada Readiness Complex, Aug. 22. DoD Starbase is a supplementary educational program, sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, where students are challenged with a “hands-on, minds-on” approach to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

