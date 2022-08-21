Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard Welcomes STARBASE Students

    Guam Guard Welcomes STARBASE Students

GUAM

08.21.2022

    GUAM

    08.21.2022

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Celso Leonen, center, and Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui, right, welcome students to a new school year at Starbase Guam at the Guam National Guard Barrigada Readiness Complex, Aug. 22. DoD Starbase is a supplementary educational program, sponsored by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, where students are challenged with a “hands-on, minds-on” approach to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

