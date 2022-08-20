CNO Visits Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland (Aug. 20, 2022) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday arrives at the Royal Yacht Britannia, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Aug. 20. This visit was part of an international trip to Spain and the United Kingdom to engage with Sailors and meet with local military and government leadership to discuss regional and maritime security, as well as interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/released)

