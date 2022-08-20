Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visits Scotland

    EDH, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.20.2022

    EDINBURGH, Scotland (Aug. 20, 2022) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday renders a salute as the Royal Navy's guest of honor at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, Aug. 20. This visit was part of an international trip to Spain and the United Kingdom to engage with Sailors and meet with local military and government leadership to discuss regional and maritime security, as well as interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Gregory Leland/released)

