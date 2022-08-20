CNO Visits Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland (Aug. 20, 2022) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday renders a salute as the Royal Navy's guest of honor at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, Aug. 20. This visit was part of an international trip to Spain and the United Kingdom to engage with Sailors and meet with local military and government leadership to discuss regional and maritime security, as well as interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Gregory Leland/released)

