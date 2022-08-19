Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Representative Bob Morgan Visits NSGL

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Aug. 19, 2022) Illinois state Rep. Bob Morgan, left, and Capt. Jason Williamson, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, pose for a photo during a base visit. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 21:15
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Illinois
    Senate
    District
    Representative
    Great Lakes
    US Navy

