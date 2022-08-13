Sacramento, California, Native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    A Sacramento, California, native and 2016 El Camino High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62).

