Sacramento, California, Native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea

A Sacramento, California, native and 2016 El Camino High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62).
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2022 09:30
|Photo ID:
|7380222
|VIRIN:
|220813-N-YS413-5001
|Resolution:
|5545x3961
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
