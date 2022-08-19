Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 Hosts Groundbreaking of EOD and Navy Diver Memorial

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    220819-N-YR675-9237 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 19, 2022). Henry Thrift, president of Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Association, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Navy Special Operations Memorial. The memorial will be located at the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 compound on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, and the memorial will feature the names of fallen Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians and Navy Divers. EODGRU 2 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for complete freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with a constellation of capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland and American way of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 09:07
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 Hosts Groundbreaking of EOD and Navy Diver Memorial, by LT Brittany Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NECC
    Navy Diver
    Expeditionary
    Navy EOD
    EODGRU 2

