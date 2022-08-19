Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 Hosts Groundbreaking of EOD and Navy Diver Memorial

220819-N-YR675-9237 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 19, 2022). Henry Thrift, president of Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Association, speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Navy Special Operations Memorial. The memorial will be located at the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 compound on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, and the memorial will feature the names of fallen Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians and Navy Divers. EODGRU 2 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF) that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for complete freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with a constellation of capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland and American way of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens/Released)

